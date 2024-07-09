Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Drinking in Bars and Clubs

Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal on Tuesday mandated that liquor should not be served to individuals under 21 years old in the state's bars and clubs. Agrawal, who holds independent charge for Excise, further instructed that bars and liquor shops must adhere to prescribed closing times, cautioning that violations would be met with strict action.

During a departmental review, Agrawal emphasized the necessity of continuous inspections to ensure compliance. He stressed that shops without licenses to serve liquor on their premises should not permit open consumption of alcohol, prioritizing strict adherence to the laws.

Agrawal also revealed a revenue target of Rs 58,310 crore for the current financial year, with Rs 11,783.76 crore already collected by June.

