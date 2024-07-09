Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Drinking in Bars and Clubs

Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal has issued strict directives to ensure that liquor is not served to individuals below 21 years of age in bars and clubs. He emphasized the importance of regular checks and adherence to prescribed closing times. The state aims for a revenue target of Rs 58,310 crore this financial year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Drinking in Bars and Clubs
Nitin Agarwal
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal on Tuesday mandated that liquor should not be served to individuals under 21 years old in the state's bars and clubs. Agrawal, who holds independent charge for Excise, further instructed that bars and liquor shops must adhere to prescribed closing times, cautioning that violations would be met with strict action.

During a departmental review, Agrawal emphasized the necessity of continuous inspections to ensure compliance. He stressed that shops without licenses to serve liquor on their premises should not permit open consumption of alcohol, prioritizing strict adherence to the laws.

Agrawal also revealed a revenue target of Rs 58,310 crore for the current financial year, with Rs 11,783.76 crore already collected by June.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024