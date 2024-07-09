CSIR and MSSRF Sign MoU to Enhance Livelihood Generation for Rural, Tribal, and Farming Communities

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on livelihood generation among rural, tribal, and farming communities. The MoU was signed by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, and Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson of MSSRF, in the presence of senior officials from CSIR and representatives of MSSRF.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Kalaiselvi emphasized the importance of CSIR's partnership with grassroots organizations like MSSRF to enhance the societal outreach of technologies developed in CSIR labs. She noted that although CSIR disseminates its technologies to potential users, this collaboration will significantly improve their impact in rural and tribal sectors.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan highlighted MSSRF's mission to support tribal and vulnerable communities by seeking low-cost, affordable, and potential technologies from CSIR laboratories. She explained that many tribal groups face barriers such as geographical isolation, language differences, and limited resources, which prevent them from accessing CSIR's innovations directly.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for transferring proven, affordable, and socially relevant technologies from CSIR laboratories to the communities served by MSSRF. The collaboration will also involve mentoring Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and other voluntary organizations selected by MSSRF to promote livelihood generation and empower women and tribal populations.

CSIR, dedicated to pursuing impactful science and fostering innovation-driven industry, conducts research and development in various fields, including healthcare, agriculture, nutrition, biotechnology, energy, chemicals, mining, materials, civil infrastructure, aerospace, electronics, instrumentation, ecology, environment, earth sciences, and water.

MSSRF, a non-profit trust recognized by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India, focuses on improving the lives of tribal and rural communities. With a pro-poor, pro-women, and pro-nature approach, MSSRF applies appropriate science and technology solutions to address the practical challenges faced by rural populations in agriculture, food, and nutrition through its sub-centers and field stations across the country.