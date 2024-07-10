Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong Nears Philippines Amid Pacific Drills

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong neared the northern Philippines while heading for exercises in the Pacific, Taiwan's defense minister revealed on Wednesday. Taipei reported that dozens of warplanes joined the carrier in drills. Taiwan remains vigilant of Chinese movements, given the frequent military activity around the island.

Taiwan's defense ministry detected 36 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters and nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flying toward the Western Pacific to conduct drills with the Shandong. Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo assured officials that they had a comprehensive understanding of the carrier's movements.

Koo specified that the Shandong bypassed the Bashi Channel, opting instead for the Balintang Channel between the Philippines' Batanes and Babuyan Islands. The Philippines military voiced its concerns about the deployment and called for regional peace and adherence to international laws.

Japan's Self Defense Forces detected the Shandong and its escorts, two missile destroyers and a frigate, south of its Okinawa islands. Japanese forces were monitoring the situation and responding to aircraft launched by the carrier.

The Shandong has previously been tracked near Taiwan, including a passage through the Taiwan Strait last December, shortly before Taiwanese elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)