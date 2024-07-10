Bombay High Court Dismisses Naxal Accused's Petition in 2019 Gadchiroli Blast Case
The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition by Satyanarayana Rani, accused in the 2019 Gadchiroli blast that killed 15 police officers and a civilian. Despite being granted bail in 2022, Rani sought discharge, which was rejected by the court. The NIA has charged him under multiple laws for his alleged involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Satyanarayana Rani, 73, an alleged Naxal operative, concerning the 2019 Gadchiroli blast that claimed the lives of 15 police personnel and one civilian.
A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande rejected the plea, which sought discharge from the case due to lack of evidence.
Rani was previously granted bail in July 2022, but the court ruled against his petition. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposes his plea, providing prima facie evidence of his involvement in Naxal activities and the blast.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Control room, Quick Response Teams, Recyclers: Delhi govt gears up to battle waterlogging after heavy rains
Tragic Incident in Maharashtra Police Recruitment Drive
Maharashtra Police Clarifies Stance on BJP Leaders' Speeches
Maharashtra Police Ban Laser Lights Near Chikalthana Airport
Maharashtra Policeman Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Pimpri Chinchwad