Bombay High Court Dismisses Naxal Accused's Petition in 2019 Gadchiroli Blast Case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Satyanarayana Rani, 73, an alleged Naxal operative, concerning the 2019 Gadchiroli blast that claimed the lives of 15 police personnel and one civilian.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande rejected the plea, which sought discharge from the case due to lack of evidence.

Rani was previously granted bail in July 2022, but the court ruled against his petition. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposes his plea, providing prima facie evidence of his involvement in Naxal activities and the blast.

