Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Leave 20 Dead as Cease-Fire Talks Continue

Israeli airstrikes early Wednesday killed 20 Palestinians in Gaza, including six children and three women, notably inside a 'safe zone' declared by the Israeli military, hospital authorities reported.

This marked the second consecutive night of strikes in Deir al-Balah and nearby refugee camps as U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari mediators, along with Israeli officials, convened in Doha for cease-fire talks.

Despite narrowing gaps, significant hurdles persist in negotiations. Early Wednesday, airstrikes in Nuseirat refugee camp claimed 12 lives, including five children, hospital authorities confirmed at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the bodies were counted by an Associated Press reporter. Further strikes in Deir al-Balah killed additional civilians in the 'safe zone.' In the past nine months, Israeli bombardments have caused over 38,200 deaths and displaced nearly the entire Gazan population.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)