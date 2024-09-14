Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Becomes First State to Introduce Property Seizure for Illegal Liquor Trade

Himachal Pradesh has introduced a groundbreaking provision to seize property from those involved in illegal liquor trade. Under amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011, these activities are now cognisable and non-bailable. This initiative aims to curb illegal activities and includes measures such as fines and imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh Becomes First State to Introduce Property Seizure for Illegal Liquor Trade
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to introduce a provision for seizing property from individuals involved in the trade of illegal and spurious liquor, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Saturday.

The state government is taking stringent actions against those implicated in the illegal liquor trade. Recently, amendments were made to the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011, tightening regulations against such unlawful activities.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the most significant amendment, which allows for the seizure of property belonging to individuals embroiled in illegal trades, along with their relatives and associates. The amendments now make these offences cognisable and non-bailable, further strengthening the law's enforcement. These provisions are expected to significantly curb the illegal liquor trade and protect minors, enforcing penalties and potentially six months of imprisonment for violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024