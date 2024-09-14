Himachal Pradesh Becomes First State to Introduce Property Seizure for Illegal Liquor Trade

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to introduce a provision for seizing property from individuals involved in the trade of illegal and spurious liquor, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Saturday.

The state government is taking stringent actions against those implicated in the illegal liquor trade. Recently, amendments were made to the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011, tightening regulations against such unlawful activities.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the most significant amendment, which allows for the seizure of property belonging to individuals embroiled in illegal trades, along with their relatives and associates. The amendments now make these offences cognisable and non-bailable, further strengthening the law's enforcement. These provisions are expected to significantly curb the illegal liquor trade and protect minors, enforcing penalties and potentially six months of imprisonment for violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)