Italy Backs EU Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid High-Level Trade Talks

Italy has thrown its support behind the European Commission's proposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle exports, a move aimed at bolstering the competitive edge of Italian companies. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed this stance in an interview published Monday, ahead of his meeting with China's commerce minister in Rome.

"We support the duties that the EU Commission proposes, to protect the competitiveness of our companies," Tajani stated in an interview with Corriere della Sera. This comes as Wang Wentao visits Europe to discuss the EU's anti-subsidy case against Chinese-made EVs, with a key vote on tariffs imminent.

Although the meeting between Tajani and Wang did not directly reference EVs, they covered crucial areas like intellectual property, agri-food trade, and investment. They also discussed global issues including the war in Ukraine and crises in Gaza and the Red Sea. Italy urged China to address arms supplies to Russia and ensure Red Sea shipping safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)