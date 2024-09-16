Left Menu

Italy Backs EU Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid High-Level Trade Talks

Italy supports the European Commission's proposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) exports to protect its companies' competitiveness. Italian Foreign Minister Tajani discussed the issue with China's commerce minister in Rome. They also tackled topics like intellectual property, global crises, and trade equality. Further high-level talks are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:24 IST
Italy Backs EU Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid High-Level Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy has thrown its support behind the European Commission's proposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle exports, a move aimed at bolstering the competitive edge of Italian companies. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed this stance in an interview published Monday, ahead of his meeting with China's commerce minister in Rome.

"We support the duties that the EU Commission proposes, to protect the competitiveness of our companies," Tajani stated in an interview with Corriere della Sera. This comes as Wang Wentao visits Europe to discuss the EU's anti-subsidy case against Chinese-made EVs, with a key vote on tariffs imminent.

Although the meeting between Tajani and Wang did not directly reference EVs, they covered crucial areas like intellectual property, agri-food trade, and investment. They also discussed global issues including the war in Ukraine and crises in Gaza and the Red Sea. Italy urged China to address arms supplies to Russia and ensure Red Sea shipping safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024