Islamic State’s Deadly Coordination in Balochistan Unveiled

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed two police officers in Balochistan, Pakistan. Analysts indicate a growing collaboration between Islamic militants and separatists in the region, escalating violence against security forces. The Balochistan Liberation Army has conducted similar attacks recently, suggesting a united insurgency front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quetta | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Islamic State group has taken responsibility for a weekend bombing that resulted in the deaths of two police officials in southwestern Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province, authorities reported on Monday.

Experts assert that this latest act of violence signifies an increasing level of coordination between Islamic militants and separatist factions that have long targeted security forces and civilians in the resource-abundant region bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

According to the Islamic State group, an explosive device was detonated on Saturday aimed at a police vehicle in Kuchlak, a town near Quetta, Balochistan's capital. Officials confirmed that the explosion killed two officers and injured two others on a highway.

While the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has historically claimed similar attacks, recent operations by the Islamic State suggest a merger of efforts in the area.

Abdullah Khan, a senior defense analyst and managing director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, informed the Associated Press that the Islamic State's recent claim highlights a collaborative effort between BLA and Islamic militants targeting Balochistan and other northwestern regions.

Balochistan remains embroiled in a prolonged insurgency, where separatist groups frequently launch attacks against security personnel, advocating for independence from the central Pakistani government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

