Turkish Drone Strike Hits PKK Meeting in Northern Iraq, Causes Casualties

A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq's Makhmour camp killed one PKK member and injured two others during a meeting. In a separate incident, two PKK members died in clashes in Dohuk. The PKK, labeled a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been in conflict with Turkey since 1984.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:35 IST
A Turkish drone strike has killed one member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and wounded two others during a meeting in Makhmour camp in northern Iraq, the region's counter-terrorism service reported.

In a separate incident, two other PKK members were killed in clashes with Turkish forces north of Dohuk, a city located about 40km from the Turkish border, according to security sources. The PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, initially sought to create an independent Kurdish state when it took up arms against Turkey in 1984. Its goals have since evolved to advocate for greater Kurdish rights and limited autonomy in southeast Turkey.

The drone attack in Makhmour highlights Ankara's ongoing efforts against PKK militants, with Turkish forces regularly conducting airstrikes in northern Iraq and maintaining several outposts on Iraqi soil. Although Iraq does not designate the PKK as a terrorist organization, it has prohibited the group from launching operations against Turkey from its territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

