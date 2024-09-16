US Hits Georgian Officials with Fresh Sanctions
The Biden administration is targeting senior Georgian officials with sanctions for undermining democracy and human rights. U.S. Treasury and State departments have frozen assets and imposed visa bans on officials linked to violent suppression of peaceful assemblies. This move follows controversial Georgian legislation resembling Russian laws.
The Biden administration has intensified its stance against senior Georgian officials, implementing a new series of sanctions in response to actions that undermine democracy and violate human rights within the country.
Both the U.S. Treasury and State departments announced on Monday the freezing of assets belonging to two top Interior Ministry officials, alongside a media executive and personality, for violently suppressing Georgian citizens' right to peaceful assembly and democratic expression. Additionally, the State Department has imposed visa bans on over 60 Georgian officials and figures, involved in debates over contentious foreign agent registration legislation earlier this year.
A notable raise of opposition includes the chief of the Interior Ministry's special task department, Zviad 'Khareba' Kharazishvili, and his deputy Mileri Lagazauri. Civilians facing sanctions include Konstantine Morgoshia, founder of Alt-Info, and Zurab Makharadze, a related media personality. These actions follow the administration's suspension of $95 million in aid after the Georgian parliament passed legislation critics liken to oppressive Russian laws, potentially jeopardizing Georgia's EU accession ambitions.
