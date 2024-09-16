Left Menu

CJI Chandrachud Calls for Shift in Patriarchal Mindset to Achieve Gender Equality

Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, emphasized the need for societal change to complement legal provisions protecting women's rights. Speaking at the She Shakti event, he highlighted the necessity of moving beyond patriarchal attitudes and recognizing women’s entitlement to freedom and equality. He further discussed the importance of equal gender participation for better societal outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:12 IST
Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, underscored that legal provisions alone are insufficient to ensure a just system for women, urging society to shed its 'patriarchal social attitude' at the She Shakti event organized by News18 Network.

He highlighted the necessity of fostering both institutional and individual abilities to 'look beyond the male default,' stressing that changing mindsets is crucial to recognizing women's entitlement to freedom and equality.

Chandrachud also pointed out the pitfalls of societal and institutional gender biases, noting high attrition and professional stagnation among women in various professions. He called for gender equality to be measured not just by statistics but by the lived realities of women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

