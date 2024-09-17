Transnet Bolsters Port Operations with Shore Tension Units to Mitigate Weather-Related Delays

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has significantly improved its capacity to manage shipping and cargo-handling delays caused by adverse weather conditions with the delivery of six additional hydraulic shore tension units for the ports of Cape Town and Ngqura. This new batch increases the total number of mooring units to 12, complementing the eight units already installed at these ports.

The procurement of these units, part of a larger order of 52 received in September 2023, is a key component of the Transnet Recovery Plan. This plan aims to enhance operational efficiencies and elevate service quality for customers by addressing delays caused by strong winds and high sea swells, which often disrupt operations at the Cape Town and Ngqura ports.

The ports frequently experience challenging weather conditions, including winds of 35 to 50 knots and sea swells exceeding 3.5 meters. Such conditions can lead to operational and safety disruptions, causing delays in vessel movements. Hydraulic shore tension units are designed to mitigate these issues by stabilizing docked vessels and reducing the severity of long-wave effects, thus minimizing downtime and safety incidents.

Leon Reddy, National Operations Manager at CMA CGM South Africa, praised the impact of the new shore tension units, stating, "The introduction of the shore tension units at the Port of Cape Town has significantly improved our vessel operations. With the ability to keep our vessels stable and secure alongside the berth, we have observed a notable reduction in vessel movement and ranging. This has led to increased container productivity, reduced port stay times, and overall improved efficiency and cost reductions."

TNPA’s investment in shore tension units includes 16 units allocated for Cape Town, with six already delivered, 14 for Durban, eight for Port Elizabeth, six for Ngqura (all delivered), four for Saldanha, and four for Richards Bay. The remaining units are scheduled for phased delivery, with completion expected by early 2025.

As the entity responsible for managing the national port system, TNPA oversees the safe and efficient functioning of South Africa’s eight commercial seaports: Richards Bay, Durban, Saldanha, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Mossel Bay, and Ngqura.