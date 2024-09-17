Correctional Services Uncovers Contraband in St Albans Raid, Marks Start of Corrections Week

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has successfully confiscated a range of contraband and illegal substances during a search operation at the St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape. The operation, which took place in the early hours of Monday morning, is part of the DCS’s ongoing efforts to bolster security, safety, and order within its facilities.

Among the items seized were R4 557 in cash, 16 mobile phones, 18 slabs of dagga, and 41 dagga bankies. The department emphasized that such items pose significant threats to both inmates and officials, and their removal contributes to a safer environment within the facility.

The raid, conducted by the DCS Emergency Support Team in collaboration with local police, also marked the beginning of Corrections Week. Following the operation, DCS officials engaged with the local community by distributing food to flood victims, highlighting their commitment to broader societal support.

Corrections Week is a time for the department to reflect on its vital role in fostering a just, peaceful, and safer South Africa. It serves as a period to renew the collective commitment to the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders. The department views the observance of Corrections Week as a key opportunity to strengthen partnerships with community organizations, NGOs, and various stakeholders to build a better South Africa.

“Corrections Week is not just a celebration but a call to action,” stated the department. “It underscores the collective responsibility of everyone—from correctional officials and policymakers to community leaders and citizens—in shaping a correctional system that embodies the nation’s highest values.”