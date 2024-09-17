Left Menu

UN ECA Launches Capacity-Building Workshop for Women Entrepreneurs in North Africa

The workshop, which runs from 17-19 September 2024, focuses on best practices in exporting, digitalisation, and eco-friendly approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nouakchott | Updated: 17-09-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 18:58 IST
UN ECA Launches Capacity-Building Workshop for Women Entrepreneurs in North Africa
"Supporting women-led SMEs is a key driver of inclusive and sustainable growth in North Africa," said Adam Elhiraika, Director of the ECA’s North Africa Office. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Mauritius

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Subregional Office for North Africa, in collaboration with the Mauritanian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, has launched a capacity-building workshop for women leaders of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nouakchott. The workshop, which runs from 17-19 September 2024, focuses on best practices in exporting, digitalisation, and eco-friendly approaches.

"Supporting women-led SMEs is a key driver of inclusive and sustainable growth in North Africa," said Adam Elhiraika, Director of the ECA’s North Africa Office. "By emphasizing digitalisation, improving market access, and adopting green practices, we aim to enhance the competitiveness of these businesses and promote a resilient economic transformation that addresses climate change challenges."

The initiative aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). It supports the ECA North Africa Office’s objective to bolster the growth and competitiveness of SMEs and improve employment opportunities in the region.

This workshop is part of a broader programme by the ECA North Africa Office to support women-led SMEs in the region. Previous workshops in Morocco have benefited approximately 350 women entrepreneurs. Following the Mauritanian event, the project will extend to women-led SMEs in Libya, further expanding its impact.

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024