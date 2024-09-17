UN ECA Launches Capacity-Building Workshop for Women Entrepreneurs in North Africa

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Subregional Office for North Africa, in collaboration with the Mauritanian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, has launched a capacity-building workshop for women leaders of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nouakchott. The workshop, which runs from 17-19 September 2024, focuses on best practices in exporting, digitalisation, and eco-friendly approaches.

"Supporting women-led SMEs is a key driver of inclusive and sustainable growth in North Africa," said Adam Elhiraika, Director of the ECA’s North Africa Office. "By emphasizing digitalisation, improving market access, and adopting green practices, we aim to enhance the competitiveness of these businesses and promote a resilient economic transformation that addresses climate change challenges."

The initiative aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). It supports the ECA North Africa Office’s objective to bolster the growth and competitiveness of SMEs and improve employment opportunities in the region.

This workshop is part of a broader programme by the ECA North Africa Office to support women-led SMEs in the region. Previous workshops in Morocco have benefited approximately 350 women entrepreneurs. Following the Mauritanian event, the project will extend to women-led SMEs in Libya, further expanding its impact.