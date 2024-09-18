Sweeping Legal Reforms: The Implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Since its introduction on July 1, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has seen over 5.56 lakh First Information Reports (FIRs) registered across India, according to a senior official.

To facilitate the implementation of these new criminal laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has rolled out several mobile applications. Notable among them is the e-Sakshya app for capturing and storing evidence through videography and photography. This app has been adopted by 22 states and Union Territories and tested by 24 others.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act, replaces the colonial-era Indian Penal Code and related laws. Since their introduction, considerable efforts have been made to integrate these laws into the existing Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), including updates to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and the launch of new applications like NCRB SANKALAN and Nyay Shruti for better legal communication and management.

(With inputs from agencies.)