India and EU Strengthen Cooperation on Sustainable Water Management at Water Forum

India and the European Union (EU) have committed to enhancing cooperation in sustainable water management during the 6th EU-India Water Forum, held alongside the 8th India Water Week in New Delhi. The forum focused on advancing collaboration in river basin management, promoting innovation and technology transfer, and encouraging sustainable investments.

Key discussions included trilateral partnerships involving East Africa, India, and the EU to tackle challenges facing significant water bodies like Lake Victoria and Lake Tanganyika, leveraging the strengths of both regions.

The India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP), established in 2016, is currently in its third phase, concentrating on creating impactful solutions in river basin management, climate resilience, urban flooding, and water governance. Notably, the partnership is working on river management for the Tapi and Ramganga River Basins and plans to extend its efforts to the Brahmaputra River Basin.

In a significant collaboration, the EU and India have jointly funded seven research and innovation projects totaling €37.4 million (€23.4 million from the EU and €14 million from India), engaging 743 participants. These projects focus on critical areas such as drinking water purification, wastewater treatment, and real-time monitoring systems.

The forum brought together government representatives, policymakers, experts, and businesses to address pressing water challenges. Key figures, including Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and EU Ambassador to India, Mr. Hervé Delphin, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening water cooperation.

Dr. Choudhary highlighted the partnership's positive impact on India’s water sector, while Mr. Delphin emphasized the EU's eagerness to deepen ties with India and collaborate with Africa on innovative water management solutions.

The 6th EU-India Water Forum serves as a vital platform for sharing best practices, discussing challenges, and fostering business and research opportunities in the water sector. The ongoing collaboration aligns with both the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy and India’s National 2030 Agenda, focusing on sustainable investments and infrastructure development that promotes environmental sustainability.

By addressing global water challenges and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the India-EU Water Partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainable water resource management for future generations.