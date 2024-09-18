Left Menu

India and EU Strengthen Cooperation on Sustainable Water Management at Water Forum

The forum brought together government representatives, policymakers, experts, and businesses to address pressing water challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:09 IST
India and EU Strengthen Cooperation on Sustainable Water Management at Water Forum
Key discussions included trilateral partnerships involving East Africa, India, and the EU to tackle challenges facing significant water bodies like Lake Victoria and Lake Tanganyika, leveraging the strengths of both regions. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union (EU) have committed to enhancing cooperation in sustainable water management during the 6th EU-India Water Forum, held alongside the 8th India Water Week in New Delhi. The forum focused on advancing collaboration in river basin management, promoting innovation and technology transfer, and encouraging sustainable investments.

Key discussions included trilateral partnerships involving East Africa, India, and the EU to tackle challenges facing significant water bodies like Lake Victoria and Lake Tanganyika, leveraging the strengths of both regions.

The India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP), established in 2016, is currently in its third phase, concentrating on creating impactful solutions in river basin management, climate resilience, urban flooding, and water governance. Notably, the partnership is working on river management for the Tapi and Ramganga River Basins and plans to extend its efforts to the Brahmaputra River Basin.

In a significant collaboration, the EU and India have jointly funded seven research and innovation projects totaling €37.4 million (€23.4 million from the EU and €14 million from India), engaging 743 participants. These projects focus on critical areas such as drinking water purification, wastewater treatment, and real-time monitoring systems.

The forum brought together government representatives, policymakers, experts, and businesses to address pressing water challenges. Key figures, including Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and EU Ambassador to India, Mr. Hervé Delphin, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening water cooperation.

Dr. Choudhary highlighted the partnership's positive impact on India’s water sector, while Mr. Delphin emphasized the EU's eagerness to deepen ties with India and collaborate with Africa on innovative water management solutions.

The 6th EU-India Water Forum serves as a vital platform for sharing best practices, discussing challenges, and fostering business and research opportunities in the water sector. The ongoing collaboration aligns with both the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy and India’s National 2030 Agenda, focusing on sustainable investments and infrastructure development that promotes environmental sustainability.

By addressing global water challenges and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the India-EU Water Partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainable water resource management for future generations.

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024