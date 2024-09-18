Kenny Morolong Calls for Sustainable Strategies in Media Amidst Industry Challenges

At the second Meta for Government Summit in Johannesburg, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, emphasized the urgent need for long-term self-sustainability strategies in the media sector, as traditional publications face declining readership and closures.

In his keynote address delivered virtually, Morolong highlighted the crucial role of the media in holding government and corporate leaders accountable. He stated, “Newspaper companies are at the forefront of driving economic development, contributing to GDP, employment creation, literacy, and skills development.”

The Deputy Minister acknowledged the adverse effects of the digital industrial revolution on the media industry, noting the rise in newspaper closures and the decline in advertising revenue. He urged for immediate action, stating that “the sector needs long-term self-sustainability strategies” to navigate these challenges.

Morolong pointed out that the shift to digital content distribution has impacted traditional profit models, which rely heavily on advertising. To address these pressing issues, he announced the formation of a Print and Digital Media Transformation and Revitalisation Steering Committee, which he hopes Meta will join, to facilitate collaboration among stakeholders.

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to working with all parties to develop legislative frameworks that uphold press freedom. “This approach acknowledges the role of all media in a democracy and confirms that media fulfills a critical role in the realization of the right to receive and impart information,” he said.

Morolong also underscored the potential of the partnership between the government and Meta to drive lasting change in South Africa. The summit discussions included the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and communication tools in government to enhance citizen engagement.

He stressed the importance of digital platforms like Meta in connecting citizens and empowering them through educational content and job opportunities. The conversation also addressed the challenges of misinformation and the need for sustainable media practices.

The Deputy Minister concluded with a call for collaboration to ensure that digital platforms serve not just as communication tools but as enablers of economic growth and social cohesion. “Together, we can build a digitally inclusive, safe, and empowered South Africa,” he stated.