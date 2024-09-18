Congress Protests Over Law and Order Deterioration in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Congress workers staged sit-in protests on Wednesday and handed over a memorandum to the President, citing the alleged collapse of law and order in the state. The protest was led by Ajay Rai, the state Congress president, and Avinash Pande, the state in-charge, with demonstrators convening at Shahid Smarak.

Rai criticized the Yogi Adityanath administration for its failure to maintain law and order, citing increased incidents of rapes and other crimes. He called the police encounter of Mangesh Yadav in Sultanpur a 'slap on civilized society' and expressed concern over the surge in criminal activities under the current government.

AICC secretary and UP in-charge Dheeraj Gurjar promised that Congress workers would take to the streets with the tricolour and Constitution in hand to seek justice if police injustices continued. State assembly legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona added that 25% of crimes against women in India occur in Uttar Pradesh, condemning indecent comments by BJP members against Rahul Gandhi and demanding strict action.

(With inputs from agencies.)