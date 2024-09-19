Supreme Court Translates 37,000 Judgements into Regional Languages

The Supreme Court of India has achieved a milestone by translating nearly 37,000 judgements into Hindi and is actively working to make them available in other regional languages. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud made this announcement, stating that Tamil is currently the next language in line for translation.

Justice Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, underscored the importance of making court judgements accessible in regional languages recognized by the Constitution. He also urged lawyers to use 'neutral citations' from the Electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) during hearings.

The e-SCR project, launched in 2023, aims to provide free digital access to Supreme Court judgements for lawyers, law students, and the general public. Utilizing artificial intelligence for initial translations, the process is then meticulously reviewed by human experts to ensure accuracy. This initiative ensures that judgements are accessible through various digital platforms including the Supreme Court website, its mobile app, and the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

