Flood Management Efforts Intensify as DVC and Tenughat Dam Release Contribute to Widespread Flooding in Damodar Valley

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:23 IST
The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), responsible for managing the Maithon, Panchet, Tillaiya, and Konar dams, has been at the forefront of flood management following severe rainfall events in September 2024. The situation has been compounded by significant releases from the Tenughat Dam, which is operated by the Government of Jharkhand but not under the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC).

Rainfall and Flooding Events:

Heavy Rainfall: A deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand led to substantial rainfall:

14-15 September 2024: Lower Damodar valley in West Bengal experienced significant rainfall.

15-16 September 2024: Upper valley in Jharkhand saw intense rainfall, exacerbating the flooding.

17 September 2024: Rainfall ceased, but the area continued to struggle with the effects of previous heavy rains.

Flooding Impact: Rivers in South Bengal, including the Amta Channel and Mundeswari River, and other interlinked rivers such as Silabati, Kangsabati, and Dwarakeshwar, were in spate. These conditions led to slow evacuation of floodwaters and widespread flooding.

Dam Releases and Management:

Tenughat Dam: The Government of Jharkhand released 85,000 cusecs of water from the Tenughat Dam, worsening the flooding situation. Jharkhand has opted not to include Tenughat Dam under the DVRRC, which coordinates dam management in the region.

DVC’s Flood Management: The DVC coordinated flood releases from Maithon and Panchet dams, adhering to protocols and consulting with the Government of West Bengal:

Peak Inflow: 423,163 cusecs.

Peak Outflow: 250,885 cusecs, resulting in a flood moderation of 40.71%.

On 17 September 2024, at 6 a.m., the inflow was 423,163 cusecs, with an outflow of 90,664 cusecs, indicating that 78.57% of floodwater was absorbed.

Dam Safety Measures: To manage the floodwaters, the Panchet Reservoir was permitted to exceed its land acquisition level, reaching RL 425.22 ft. by 17:00 hrs on 17 September 2024. The peak release from Maithon and Panchet dams was 250,000 cusecs from 08:00 to 18:00 hrs on 17 September 2024, which was gradually reduced to 80,000 cusecs by 06:50 hrs on 19 September 2024.

The ongoing efforts by DVC and related authorities aim to manage the floodwaters effectively and ensure dam safety while addressing the widespread impact of the flooding. Coordination with local and regional authorities continues to be crucial in mitigating the effects and preventing further complications.

 

