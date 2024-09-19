President urges South Africans to reflect deeply on activism of late Pravin Gordhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to reflect deeply on the life and activism of the late former Cabinet Minister Pravin Gordhan, emphasizing the need to embody the values of integrity, courage, and service that characterized Gordhan’s leadership. The President's remarks came during Gordhan’s Special Official Funeral at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in eThekwini on Thursday. Key Messages from the President’s Address:

Reflecting on Gordhan’s Legacy: President Ramaphosa urged individuals to draw lessons from Gordhan’s life, encouraging them to consider their own actions and commitment to serving the country. He highlighted that true tribute to Gordhan would be reflected in how people embrace the values of activism, courage, and integrity in their own lives.

The Role of Integrity in Nation-Building: The President stressed that as South Africa continues its journey of recovery and renewal, the nation needs leaders of integrity to guide it towards a new era. He lauded Gordhan for his courage and dedication to democratic values, which he said will serve as an inspiration for future generations.

Call to Action: “Pravin Gordhan’s spear has fallen. Let us together pick it up,” President Ramaphosa declared, calling on all South Africans to uphold the principles that Gordhan stood for. This symbolic gesture emphasized the collective responsibility of the nation to continue Gordhan’s legacy of service and integrity.

Personal Sacrifices: The President acknowledged the personal sacrifices made by Gordhan’s family, expressing the nation’s collective sorrow at the loss of a devoted husband, father, and brother. He recognized the support and resilience of Gordhan’s family throughout his years of public service.

Inspiration Through Adversity: Reflecting on Gordhan’s resilience, President Ramaphosa noted his steadfastness in the face of personal attacks and injustice. “Where many tried to bring you low with their insults, your feet remained firmly on the high ground,” the President said, highlighting Gordhan’s unwavering commitment to justice and integrity.

Final Tribute: Concluding his tribute, President Ramaphosa quoted Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore: “Give me the strength lightly to bear my joys and sorrows. Give me the strength to make my love fruitful in service.” He praised Gordhan as a much-admired and loved comrade, colleague, leader, and friend, and extended a heartfelt farewell: “Rest in peace, good and faithful servant of the people.”

President Ramaphosa’s address underscored Gordhan’s enduring legacy as a champion of democratic values and public service, and called on all South Africans to honor his memory by living out the principles he championed.