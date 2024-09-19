Kerala's Vigilance Probe into IPS Officer Ajithkumar Under Scrutiny

The Kerala government is reportedly initiating a vigilance probe against senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar amid allegations of illegal wealth accumulation.

The decision, although not officially announced, reportedly stems from accusations made by Left MLA P V Anvar, who claimed that Ajithkumar had breached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's trust and neglected his duties.

Displeasure has also been expressed by the CPI, a key faction of Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, over Ajithkumar's continued role as the ADGP of Law and Order.

(With inputs from agencies.)