Kerala's Vigilance Probe into IPS Officer Ajithkumar Under Scrutiny

The Kerala government has reportedly initiated a vigilance probe against senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar following allegations of illegal wealth accumulation. The allegations were brought forward by Left MLA P V Anvar, accusing Ajithkumar of breaching trust and neglecting responsibilities. The opposition to Ajithkumar's tenure has also surfaced within the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.
The Kerala government is reportedly initiating a vigilance probe against senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar amid allegations of illegal wealth accumulation.
The decision, although not officially announced, reportedly stems from accusations made by Left MLA P V Anvar, who claimed that Ajithkumar had breached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's trust and neglected his duties.
Displeasure has also been expressed by the CPI, a key faction of Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, over Ajithkumar's continued role as the ADGP of Law and Order.
