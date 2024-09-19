Left Menu

Court Upholds Immunity for Oxford School Staff in 2021 Tragedy

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Oxford school district, stating staff were not the 'proximate cause' of a 2021 school shooting that resulted in four deaths. The court emphasized that governmental immunity applies and rejected claims of gross negligence. The case may move to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:22 IST
Court Upholds Immunity for Oxford School Staff in 2021 Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed that the Oxford school district and its staff cannot be held responsible for the 2021 shooting that claimed four lives, citing lack of evidence to establish proximate cause.

In a unanimous decision, the court upheld a lower court's ruling on governmental immunity, a significant legal barrier in cases against public entities. Officials noted that the decision to bring a gun to the school was solely that of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager involved.

The appeal may now be taken to the Michigan Supreme Court, while a separate federal lawsuit is also underway. The case underscores the legal complexities surrounding school shootings and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024