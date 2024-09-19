Court Upholds Immunity for Oxford School Staff in 2021 Tragedy

The Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed that the Oxford school district and its staff cannot be held responsible for the 2021 shooting that claimed four lives, citing lack of evidence to establish proximate cause.

In a unanimous decision, the court upheld a lower court's ruling on governmental immunity, a significant legal barrier in cases against public entities. Officials noted that the decision to bring a gun to the school was solely that of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager involved.

The appeal may now be taken to the Michigan Supreme Court, while a separate federal lawsuit is also underway. The case underscores the legal complexities surrounding school shootings and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)