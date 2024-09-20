Left Menu

UN Experts Condemn Attacks Using Explosive Pagers and Radios in Lebanon and Syria

The experts urged the United Nations to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, offering their support in bringing those responsible to justice.

United Nations human rights experts have strongly condemned the recent coordinated explosions of electronic pagers and radios across Lebanon and Syria, calling the attacks "terrifying" violations of international law. The attacks reportedly killed at least 32 people and severely injured or maimed 3,250, with 200 in critical condition. Among the victims were children, medical personnel, and civilians, many of whom suffered devastating injuries to their eyes, faces, and limbs.

The devices, distributed among people allegedly linked to Hezbollah, exploded simultaneously in a coordinated assault. The UN experts expressed grave concern, stating that the attacks, which occurred without verifying the targets, violated international humanitarian law and could constitute war crimes, including murder and indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

“These attacks violate the human right to life,” the experts said. They stressed the need for an independent investigation to ensure accountability for what they termed "crimes of murder." They also warned that the attacks may have been designed to spread terror among civilians, which itself is a war crime.

The experts urged the United Nations to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, offering their support in bringing those responsible to justice. They called on all parties to refrain from further violence and to resolve disputes peacefully in accordance with international law.

The devastating attacks have intensified fears across Lebanon and Syria, with the experts warning that the escalation of violence is destabilizing the region. They urged the UN Security Council and General Assembly to act swiftly to restore peace and justice.

 
 

