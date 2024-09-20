Union Minister Urges IPS Trainees to Tackle Cybercrime with Tech Savvy Skills

In Hyderabad on September 20, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai underscored the growing threat of cybercrime while addressing IPS officer trainees at the Dikshant Parade of the 76th batch of Regular Recruits at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Rai pointed out that, in response to these digital challenges, the Centre has initiated several measures, including the establishment of cyber forensic labs and a police technology mission.

Citing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rai said that technology will play a pivotal role in managing internal security in the future. He also mentioned that young officers will face the task of eradicating the remnants of terrorism and Left Wing Extremism (LWE), urging trainees to use their technical training to strengthen the country's internal security.

(With inputs from agencies.)