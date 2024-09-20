PM Modi Launches Key Initiatives to Boost Skill Development and Women Entrepreneurs in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the National PM Vishwakarma Program in Wardha, Maharashtra, today, unveiling significant initiatives aimed at enhancing skill development and promoting entrepreneurship among women. He launched the ‘Acharya Chanakya Skill Development’ scheme and the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme.’ During the event, he also distributed certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma initiative and released a commemorative stamp to mark one year of the program's progress.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the historical significance of the day, noting that it coincides with the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's campaign against untouchability in 1932. He emphasized the importance of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which aims to harness traditional skills to foster economic growth and promote the philosophy of "shram to samriddhi" (from hard work to prosperity).

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati, describing it as a pivotal step in revitalizing India's textile industry. He noted that the country aims to reclaim its historical status as a global textile leader and emphasized that the new park would enhance the sector's competitiveness and create job opportunities.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to respect and empower traditional artisans, stating that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana embodies the spirit of “Samman, Samarthya, Samridhi” (Respect, Capability, Prosperity). He revealed that over 700 districts and numerous local units are actively participating in the initiative, which has connected more than 20 lakh individuals with 18 different traditional skills.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to uplift marginalized communities, PM Modi noted that the SC, ST, and OBC groups are benefitting significantly from the program, which also provides loans up to Rs 3 lakh and modern equipment to artisans.

The Prime Minister articulated his vision for the textile industry, stating that the PM MITRA Park would facilitate a complete cycle from "Farm to Fibre" to "Fashion to Foreign," ensuring that high-quality textiles are produced locally and exported globally. This initiative is expected to attract significant investment and create over 100,000 jobs in Maharashtra.

Additionally, PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to supporting farmers, mentioning financial schemes such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, which provides Rs 6,000 annually to farmers. He discussed efforts to reduce export taxes on onions and protect domestic farmers from the impact of imported edible oils.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister called for unity against divisive forces and emphasized the importance of respecting Indian traditions while progressing towards development. He expressed confidence in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra and building a prosperous future.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other key government officials.