Cabinet Approves White Paper on Tourism Development for Public Comment

The Cabinet has approved the White Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa for public comment, marking a significant step toward advancing the tourism sector. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, made the announcement during a media briefing following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting. The newly drafted White Paper builds on feedback from stakeholders who commented on the previously released Green Paper in 2023.

According to Minister Ntshavheni, the White Paper outlines a comprehensive policy framework aimed at boosting tourism’s contribution to South Africa’s economy by increasing the number of visitors and promoting entrepreneurship within the sector. “The policy seeks to increase tourism’s contribution to the South African economy through enhanced visitor volume, promote entrepreneurship, and boost employment within the tourism sector,” she said. Additionally, the policy is designed to align tourism with current government frameworks, enhance the sector’s resilience, and strengthen its capacity to respond to crises.

Focus on Astro-Tourism: In a related move, Cabinet has also approved the National Astro-Tourism Strategy and implementation plan for public comment. This strategy aims to position South Africa as a premier astro-tourism destination, thereby diversifying and strengthening the country’s tourism sector.

“The strategy will showcase South Africa as a world-class destination for astro-tourism, which will, in turn, drive economic development and create employment opportunities,” said Ntshavheni. She added that South Africa is the first African nation to adopt a national astro-tourism strategy, which will broaden the country’s tourism offerings and strengthen its competitive advantage globally.

Key pillars of the astro-tourism strategy include:

Infrastructure development

Optimizing astronomy tourism opportunities

Public-private partnerships

Inclusive tourism and transformation

Ntshavheni highlighted South Africa’s unique advantages for astro-tourism, such as unpolluted night skies and favorable weather conditions.

The strategy is set to launch on September 27, in conjunction with National Tourism Day celebrations, at the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) site. The Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Innovation, will spearhead the event, further solidifying South Africa’s role in the growing global astro-tourism market.