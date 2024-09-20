Left Menu

Cabinet Approves White Paper on Tourism Development for Public Comment

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, made the announcement during a media briefing following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:12 IST
Cabinet Approves White Paper on Tourism Development for Public Comment
Ntshavheni highlighted South Africa’s unique advantages for astro-tourism, such as unpolluted night skies and favorable weather conditions. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa
The Cabinet has approved the White Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa for public comment, marking a significant step toward advancing the tourism sector. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, made the announcement during a media briefing following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting. The newly drafted White Paper builds on feedback from stakeholders who commented on the previously released Green Paper in 2023.
 
According to Minister Ntshavheni, the White Paper outlines a comprehensive policy framework aimed at boosting tourism’s contribution to South Africa’s economy by increasing the number of visitors and promoting entrepreneurship within the sector. “The policy seeks to increase tourism’s contribution to the South African economy through enhanced visitor volume, promote entrepreneurship, and boost employment within the tourism sector,” she said. Additionally, the policy is designed to align tourism with current government frameworks, enhance the sector’s resilience, and strengthen its capacity to respond to crises.
 
Focus on Astro-Tourism: In a related move, Cabinet has also approved the National Astro-Tourism Strategy and implementation plan for public comment. This strategy aims to position South Africa as a premier astro-tourism destination, thereby diversifying and strengthening the country’s tourism sector.
 
“The strategy will showcase South Africa as a world-class destination for astro-tourism, which will, in turn, drive economic development and create employment opportunities,” said Ntshavheni. She added that South Africa is the first African nation to adopt a national astro-tourism strategy, which will broaden the country’s tourism offerings and strengthen its competitive advantage globally.
 
Key pillars of the astro-tourism strategy include: 
Infrastructure development 
Optimizing astronomy tourism opportunities 
Public-private partnerships 
Inclusive tourism and transformation
 
Ntshavheni highlighted South Africa’s unique advantages for astro-tourism, such as unpolluted night skies and favorable weather conditions.
 
The strategy is set to launch on September 27, in conjunction with National Tourism Day celebrations, at the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) site. The Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Innovation, will spearhead the event, further solidifying South Africa’s role in the growing global astro-tourism market.
 

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024