Kosovo PM Albin Kurti Criticizes Western 'Appeasement' Toward Serbia

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Friday accused Western officials of 'appeasement' towards Serbia, driven by what he said were overblown fears that Belgrade would move closer to Moscow.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters in Brussels, Kurti criticized the European Union for failing to act as a neutral referee in implementing an EU-brokered deal to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia. Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Serbia has maintained a delicate balance between its traditional ties with Moscow and its relations with the West, a key investment source, condemning the invasion without joining Western sanctions.

Western sanctions have not been imposed directly on Serbia, despite claims that Serbian munitions have reached Ukrainian forces. The EU and the US have blamed Kurti for the impasse in the normalization process, accusing him of not forming an association for Serb-majority municipalities. Kurti, however, said the West is unwarrantedly lenient towards Serbia, and stressed the need to open the Mitrovica bridge to foster unity and counter Serbia's attempts to keep Kosovo divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)