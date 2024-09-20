Left Menu

Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Aqil Killed in Israeli Strike

Hezbollah operations commander Ibrahim Aqil, a key figure with a $7 million bounty on his head, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Known for his role in the 1983 Beirut bombings, Aqil was the second high-ranking member of Hezbollah's Jihad Council to be killed in two months amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:03 IST
Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Aqil Killed in Israeli Strike
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah operations commander Ibrahim Aqil, who had a $7 million bounty on his head, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday. Aqil, linked to the 1983 Beirut truck bombings that claimed over 300 lives, was targeted during a meeting of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit, confirmed Lebanese security sources.

Aqil, also known by the aliases Tahsin and Abdelqader, was the second top Hezbollah military figure to be killed in two months after an Israeli strike targeted Fuad Shukr in July. This escalation in Israeli attacks follows months of border skirmishes triggered by the conflict in Gaza that began on October 7th, involving Hezbollah's ally, Hamas.

Born around 1960 in Lebanon's Beqaa valley, Aqil was originally part of the Amal movement before becoming a founding member of Hezbollah in the early 1980s. The United States has accused him of orchestrating the 1983 Beirut bombings at the American embassy and a U.S. Marine barracks, as well as directing hostage abductions. Aqil's death is considered a significant loss to Hezbollah, following the earlier killing of Imad Mughniyeh in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024