Government to Probe Violence in Chittagong Hill Tracts

The Bangladesh government will form a high-powered committee to investigate recent violence in the Chittagong hill tracts. A delegation will visit Khagrachhari and Rangamati, while officials urge cooperation to maintain peace. Fatalities and clashes have led to significant unrest and heightened security measures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:54 IST
The Bangladesh government has announced the formation of a high-powered probe committee to investigate recent incidents of violence in the Chittagong hill tracts.

A high-level delegation is set to visit Khagrachhari and Rangamati on Saturday to address the violent situation that erupted on Wednesday, officials disclosed.

According to a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) requested the public's cooperation in maintaining peace and easing tension in the affected districts.

Following recent clashes that led to four fatalities, the interim government has directed all forces to exercise restraint and ensure the residents' safety. The ISPR warned of the potential for severe riots.

Section 144 has been imposed in multiple areas, including Khagrachhari and Rangamati. Tensions escalated after a person was lynched on September 18, and a subsequent procession was attacked with bullets by terrorists, leading to further violence.

An army patrol intervened, and additional clashes resulted in three deaths. The government calls for calm and has bolstered security in the region.

