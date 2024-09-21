Left Menu

South Carolina Resumes Death Penalty After 13-Year Hiatus

South Carolina is set to execute Freddie Eugene Owens, marking its first execution in 13 years. Owens was convicted of killings in 1997 and 1999. His appeals for clemency have been denied. The state struggled to restart executions due to issues obtaining lethal injection drugs, finally settling on a new protocol.

South Carolina is set to carry out its first execution in 13 years, signaling a significant development in the state's justice system. Freddie Eugene Owens, 46, is scheduled to be executed at a Columbia prison for the 1997 killing of a convenience store clerk.

Despite multiple appeals, including a last-minute plea to the US Supreme Court, all efforts for clemency have been denied. Governor Henry McMaster is expected to announce his final decision moments before the execution, adhering to historical practice.

The execution follows a decade-long hiatus caused by difficulties in procuring lethal injection drugs. South Carolina has since adopted a new execution protocol using the sedative pentobarbital, aligning its methods with federal practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

