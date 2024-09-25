Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Chinese Helicopter Confronts Philippine Aircraft Near Scarborough Shoal

A Philippine fisheries bureau aircraft conducting a patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal was shadowed by a Chinese navy helicopter. Despite the encounter, the Philippine National Security Council reported the aircraft completed its mission. This incident underlines the long-standing tension between the two nations over the territory.

Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Tensions escalated on Monday when a Chinese navy helicopter shadowed a Philippine fisheries bureau aircraft conducting a routine patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal. According to the Philippine National Security Council, the aircraft successfully completed its mission despite the encounter.

The Scarborough Shoal has been a longstanding flashpoint between the Philippines and China, with the latter's coastguard occupying the area for over a decade. This latest incident is a stark reminder of the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and China have clashed over the strategic shoal for years, and such incidents underscore the fragile nature of relations between the two countries. Both nations are likely to continue asserting their claims over this critical maritime zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

