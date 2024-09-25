Fisheries Reforms to Simplify Regulations and Support Sustainable Industry Growth

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones has announced a series of proposed reforms aimed at making New Zealand’s commercial fishing industry more efficient and sustainable. These changes include extending the timeframe for the rollout of onboard cameras on vessels and amending discard rules to provide more flexibility for fishers.

Jones highlighted that the reforms are designed to support the commercial fishing sector, which employs 9,000 people nationwide and generates $1.6 billion in export revenue, by simplifying regulations and reducing operational costs.

“These proposed changes will help a vital sector that supports 9,000 jobs and generates significant export revenue by simplifying rules and making our fisheries system more efficient,” Jones stated. Key Reforms in the Proposal:

Onboard Cameras Rollout Extended: The ongoing rollout of cameras on commercial fishing vessels will continue, but the timeline has been extended by three months to ensure the installations are completed without delay. Jones emphasized that officials have found ways to significantly reduce the costs of operating the cameras, allowing cost recovery levies to be capped at a level similar to those for human observers on vessels.

“We have identified scope for significant reductions in the operating costs of onboard cameras. I plan to limit cost recovery levies to a level comparable with the cost of observers,” Jones said.

Privacy concerns for fishers working with cameras onboard will also be addressed in the upcoming proposals.

Amended Discard Rules: Under the current regulations, fishers are required to land all their catch unless an exception is granted. The proposed changes would allow fishers to return certain fish to the sea, provided that they have onboard monitoring, either through cameras or human observers. Discarded fish would still count against the fishers' annual catch entitlement, ensuring sustainability while providing fishers more control over their catch.

“The new discard rules will make the most of onboard cameras and simplify the process for fishers, recognizing the realities of fishing at sea. As long as fishers are operating within their catch entitlement, the government shouldn’t decide what they do with their catch,” Jones explained.

Simplified Decision-Making for Catch Limits: In an effort to reduce red tape, the decision-making process for setting catch limits will be streamlined. Jones plans to introduce changes that will allow for faster and more efficient decisions, ensuring that fisheries resources are maximized to generate income and support local jobs.

“Speeding up the decision-making process around catch limits is crucial. These reforms will enable us to make more effective use of our fisheries resources, benefiting our communities and the economy,” Jones added.

The proposed changes are being developed into detailed proposals, and public feedback will be sought early next year. Jones emphasized that these reforms will support a thriving and sustainable seafood industry while reducing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

The reforms are seen as a critical step toward ensuring that New Zealand’s commercial fishing industry remains competitive and environmentally sustainable, helping to secure jobs and economic growth.