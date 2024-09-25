Left Menu

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade to Visit NZ, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Minister Al Zeyoudi's visit aims to boost NZ-UAE trade relations, following the launch of trade negotiations earlier this year.

Updated: 25-09-2024 12:21 IST


  • New Zealand

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, will visit New Zealand this week, Trade Minister Todd McClay announced today. The visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation between the two nations.

“I’m delighted to welcome my colleague and friend, Minister Al Zeyoudi, to New Zealand. The UAE is one of our closest partners and a key export destination in the Gulf region, and we are focused on deepening our connections across a range of areas,” McClay said.

With two-way trade between New Zealand and the UAE currently valued at NZ$1.3 billion annually, the visit presents a significant opportunity to expand economic ties. Minister Al Zeyoudi's three-day visit, starting 25 September in Wellington, will include meetings with Parliamentary leaders and business representatives.

This visit will also serve to advance trade negotiations that were launched on 7 May 2024, reinforcing both countries' commitment to boosting mutual trade and investment.

Latest News

