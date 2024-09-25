Supreme Court Urges Redevelopment of Bombay High Court Facilities

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Maharashtra's chief secretary to convene a meeting with the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and other judges to make decisions about the redevelopment of PWD and annexe buildings adjacent to the current high court premises in Mumbai. The move aims to temporarily shift some courtrooms and facilities there until a new high court complex is completed in Bandra.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud initiated the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra on September 23. The Supreme Court, which is hearing a suo motu case regarding the 'Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands,' emphasized the necessity to move some facilities to the nearby PWD building until the new complex is complete. A special bench, including the CJI and Justices B R Gavai and JB Pardiwala, also pointed out that the existing annexe building needs urgent repairs.

The top court has urged the Maharashtra government to provide additional space for the high court's arbitration and mediation center in the Air India building in south Mumbai. The Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and other judges are expected to discuss these matters with the chief secretary. The state government has committed to providing land at Bandra in phases, beginning with an initial 4.39 acres already handed over. The new high court complex will offer modern amenities, including courtrooms, chambers, a library, and an auditorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)