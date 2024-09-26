One Dead, Seven Injured in Violent Clash Over Old Enmity in Maxi Town

One person was killed and seven others injured during a violent clash between two groups in Maxi town, according to police reports.

Tension had been escalating between these factions for the past two days. The confrontation on Wednesday evening led to the fatal incident, Inspector General (IG) Ujjain Range, Santosh Singh stated.

The deceased was shot dead while six of the injured were sent to Indore for treatment, and one remains in Ujjain. Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Rajput confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)