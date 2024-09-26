Left Menu

Norwegian Police Issue Global Alert for Missing Man Linked to Explosive Pagers

Norwegian police have issued an international search for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of explosive pagers to Hezbollah. Jose disappeared during a trip to the U.S. and is a founder of a Bulgarian company implicated in the supply chain. A global alert has been issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:42 IST
Norwegian Police Issue Global Alert for Missing Man Linked to Explosive Pagers

Norwegian police have issued an international search for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man believed to be involved in the sale of explosive pagers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The pagers exploded last week, causing significant damage and loss of life, according to authorities.

Jose, 39, vanished while on a work visit to the U.S. last week. He founded a Bulgarian firm related to the pager supply chain. Police confirmed they received a missing person report on Sept. 25 related to the case. An international warrant has been issued for his apprehension.

Jose, who last communicated on Sept. 18, refused to answer questions about the pagers or his Bulgarian firm. His employer, DN Media Group, reported he attended a conference in Boston but has been unreachable since. Norway's security police and Bulgaria have both initiated investigations into the matter, although no conclusive evidence has been found regarding the production or export of the pagers from Bulgaria. These attacks are widely speculated to be carried out by Israel, which neither confirmed nor denied allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024