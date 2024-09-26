Norwegian Police Issue Global Alert for Missing Man Linked to Explosive Pagers

Norwegian police have issued an international search for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man believed to be involved in the sale of explosive pagers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The pagers exploded last week, causing significant damage and loss of life, according to authorities.

Jose, 39, vanished while on a work visit to the U.S. last week. He founded a Bulgarian firm related to the pager supply chain. Police confirmed they received a missing person report on Sept. 25 related to the case. An international warrant has been issued for his apprehension.

Jose, who last communicated on Sept. 18, refused to answer questions about the pagers or his Bulgarian firm. His employer, DN Media Group, reported he attended a conference in Boston but has been unreachable since. Norway's security police and Bulgaria have both initiated investigations into the matter, although no conclusive evidence has been found regarding the production or export of the pagers from Bulgaria. These attacks are widely speculated to be carried out by Israel, which neither confirmed nor denied allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)