Justice Department Uncovers Civil Rights Violations in Small-Town Mississippi Police Department

The U.S. Justice Department uncovered multiple civil rights violations within the small police department of Lexington, Mississippi. The investigation revealed excessive force, arresting individuals for minor offenses, and discriminatory actions, particularly targeting Black residents. The Lexington police were also found to operate a policing-for-profit scheme and retaliate against critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:01 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has found multiple civil rights violations committed by the police department in the small town of Lexington, Mississippi. The department's Civil Rights Division accused officers of routinely employing excessive force and arresting individuals over minor traffic fines.

According to the report, Black residents were disproportionally targeted by law enforcement actions driven partly by intentional discrimination. 'Small and mid-sized police departments must not be allowed to violate people's civil rights with impunity,' stated Kristen Clarke, head of the Civil Rights Division.

The investigation, initiated after former police chief Sam Dobbins was fired for using a racial slur, focuses on how the department's funding heavily relies on fines collected from minor offenses. The Justice Department has emphasized the need for immediate reforms as the town begins cooperating with federal oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

