Daring Heist: Unidentified Gang Loots Rs 70 Lakh from Three ATMs in Thrissur

An unidentified gang looted approximately Rs 70 lakh from three ATMs in Thrissur district in a pre-dawn heist on Friday. The gang destroyed CCTV cameras and used a gas cutter to access the ATMs. The police have commenced an investigation with some evidence and are extending their probe to neighboring Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:12 IST
An audacious heist unfolded in Thrissur district as an unidentified gang looted around Rs 70 lakh from three State Bank of India ATMs on Friday.

The crime, which took place in the early morning hours, was discovered when the police were alerted by the ATMs' central control room. The ATMs targeted were situated at Mapranam, Thrissur East, and Kolazhy, according to authorities.

The City Police Commissioner, R Elango, disclosed that the gang operated between 2 am and 4 am, destroying CCTV cameras and using a gas cutter to access the machines. Evidence has been found, initiating an investigation that extends to neighboring Tamil Nadu.

