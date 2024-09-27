Left Menu

Sri Lanka’s Ex-Intelligence Chief Faces Contempt Charges Over Easter Attacks

Former head of Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service, Nilantha Jayawardena, is facing contempt charges for failing to pay Rs 75 million in compensation to victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks. The Supreme Court mandated compensation due to negligence, and Jayawardena is set to appear in court on October 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:46 IST
Sri Lanka’s Ex-Intelligence Chief Faces Contempt Charges Over Easter Attacks
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's former State Intelligence Service head, Nilantha Jayawardena, faces contempt charges over unpaid compensation to Easter Sunday attack victims. The Supreme Court mandated a Rs 75 million payment, which Jayawardena failed to fulfill.

Ordered in January 2023, the compensation addressed government negligence in the 2019 attacks, involving multiple officials including former President Maithripala Sirisena. Despite intelligence warnings, the attacks were not prevented, resulting in over 250 deaths.

Sirisena and others have made their payments, but Jayawardena, who was put on compulsory leave in connection to the case, will appear in court on October 7 to respond to the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024