Sri Lanka’s Ex-Intelligence Chief Faces Contempt Charges Over Easter Attacks
Former head of Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service, Nilantha Jayawardena, is facing contempt charges for failing to pay Rs 75 million in compensation to victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks. The Supreme Court mandated compensation due to negligence, and Jayawardena is set to appear in court on October 7.
Ordered in January 2023, the compensation addressed government negligence in the 2019 attacks, involving multiple officials including former President Maithripala Sirisena. Despite intelligence warnings, the attacks were not prevented, resulting in over 250 deaths.
Sirisena and others have made their payments, but Jayawardena, who was put on compulsory leave in connection to the case, will appear in court on October 7 to respond to the charges.
