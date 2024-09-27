Sri Lanka’s Ex-Intelligence Chief Faces Contempt Charges Over Easter Attacks

Sri Lanka's former State Intelligence Service head, Nilantha Jayawardena, faces contempt charges over unpaid compensation to Easter Sunday attack victims. The Supreme Court mandated a Rs 75 million payment, which Jayawardena failed to fulfill.

Ordered in January 2023, the compensation addressed government negligence in the 2019 attacks, involving multiple officials including former President Maithripala Sirisena. Despite intelligence warnings, the attacks were not prevented, resulting in over 250 deaths.

Sirisena and others have made their payments, but Jayawardena, who was put on compulsory leave in connection to the case, will appear in court on October 7 to respond to the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)