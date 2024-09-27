Tragic Mistake: Aid Worker Killed in Gaza Under Gunfire

Gunmen in the Gaza Strip shot and killed a Palestinian aid worker from a U.S.-based charity, firing on her car in what officials from the Hamas-run government described as a case of mistaken identity. The car, in which Islam Hejazy, Gaza program manager at HEAL Palestine, was traveling, was intercepted on Thursday in the Khan Younis area in the southern part of the enclave.

According to residents and the family of the woman, gunmen riding in three cars sprayed the vehicle with dozens of bullets. 'She was the mother of two small children and a humanitarian with the highest ethics and professionalism,' HEAL Palestine posted on its Facebook page.

HEAL Palestine emphasized its commitment to continue serving Gaza in her honor. Her family issued a statement on Friday from the hospital where her body was taken, saying that the government parties informed them she was killed by mistake. Her attackers, whose identities were not disclosed, had failed to properly identify her vehicle.

Later on Friday, the Hamas-run interior ministry said it had launched an investigation into Hejazy's death, calling it an 'accident' without providing further details. 'That was a bigger shock .. How would an innocent soul be wasted and 90 bullets fired at her car just for mistaken identification?' the family questioned in a statement released by Palestinian media.

Reuters was unable to verify the number of bullets fired. The incident highlights the growing chaos and anarchy in Gaza nearly a year into Israel's military offensive. The Hamas-run government claims this has weakened its security services' ability to police the streets effectively.

Residents in Gaza have complained of increasing theft, gang activities, and price-gouging by merchants. Gaza, home to a population of 2.3 million people, has seen most of its residents internally displaced by the war, which has led to the deaths of 41,500 people, according to Gaza health authorities. Israel and Hamas have been engaged in ongoing conflict since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths and about 250 hostages taken, based on Israeli counts.

