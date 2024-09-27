Left Menu

Tragic Mistake: Aid Worker Killed in Gaza Under Gunfire

Gunmen in the Gaza Strip killed Palestinian aid worker Islam Hejazy from a U.S.-based charity in a case of mistaken identity, shooting at her car. The incident underscores growing chaos in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Hamas has launched an investigation, describing the event as an 'accident'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:45 IST
Tragic Mistake: Aid Worker Killed in Gaza Under Gunfire

Gunmen in the Gaza Strip shot and killed a Palestinian aid worker from a U.S.-based charity, firing on her car in what officials from the Hamas-run government described as a case of mistaken identity. The car, in which Islam Hejazy, Gaza program manager at HEAL Palestine, was traveling, was intercepted on Thursday in the Khan Younis area in the southern part of the enclave.

According to residents and the family of the woman, gunmen riding in three cars sprayed the vehicle with dozens of bullets. 'She was the mother of two small children and a humanitarian with the highest ethics and professionalism,' HEAL Palestine posted on its Facebook page.

HEAL Palestine emphasized its commitment to continue serving Gaza in her honor. Her family issued a statement on Friday from the hospital where her body was taken, saying that the government parties informed them she was killed by mistake. Her attackers, whose identities were not disclosed, had failed to properly identify her vehicle.

Later on Friday, the Hamas-run interior ministry said it had launched an investigation into Hejazy's death, calling it an 'accident' without providing further details. 'That was a bigger shock .. How would an innocent soul be wasted and 90 bullets fired at her car just for mistaken identification?' the family questioned in a statement released by Palestinian media.

Reuters was unable to verify the number of bullets fired. The incident highlights the growing chaos and anarchy in Gaza nearly a year into Israel's military offensive. The Hamas-run government claims this has weakened its security services' ability to police the streets effectively.

Residents in Gaza have complained of increasing theft, gang activities, and price-gouging by merchants. Gaza, home to a population of 2.3 million people, has seen most of its residents internally displaced by the war, which has led to the deaths of 41,500 people, according to Gaza health authorities. Israel and Hamas have been engaged in ongoing conflict since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths and about 250 hostages taken, based on Israeli counts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024