Morolong emphasizes crucial role of recruiting talent in Govt communications

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has emphasized the crucial role of recruiting the right talent for the success of government operations, particularly in Government Communications and Information System (GCIS). Speaking at the Public Service Day event held at the GCIS headquarters in Pretoria on Friday, Morolong highlighted that professionalism and effective recruitment are essential for building a positive organizational culture and achieving government objectives.

Morolong pointed out that finding suitably qualified employees is essential for instilling the core values of the department, which in turn fosters a stronger sense of unity and purpose among team members.

Professionalising the Public Sector

The Deputy Minister referred to the government's recent initiative, the National Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Sector, aimed at restructuring recruitment processes to ensure the appointment of top talent. This, he said, is pivotal for improving service delivery across government departments.

“Through this professionalisation effort, we hope to enhance the efficiency of our recruitment processes and, by doing so, better serve the public,” Morolong said.

Strengthening GCIS and Government Communications

Morolong also underscored the importance of brand positioning for GCIS, suggesting that the department must improve its reputation as an employer to attract new talent entering the workforce. This repositioning should align with the recently adopted new organisational structure of the GCIS.

In today’s fast-paced communications environment, driven by digital technologies, Morolong said collaboration within government communications has become more critical than ever. As the central hub for government communication, GCIS must ensure seamless coordination, as any breakdown in communication could weaken the entire system.

“If GCIS, the central hub, fails to coordinate effectively, the broader system of government communications will be undermined,” he warned.

Celebrating Public Service: Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM)

Morolong’s address coincided with the celebration of Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM), a strategic government program aimed at fostering policy learning, inter-departmental cooperation, and public engagement. IPSM, which takes place annually in September, honours the dedication of public servants in line with the principles of Batho Pele ("People First") and Section 195 of the Constitution, which outlines the values of public administration.

Originally established in 1997, Batho Pele encourages accountability and citizen-centered service delivery. In 2019, the government integrated various programs into IPSM, further promoting service delivery improvement and revitalizing the Batho Pele Policy to ensure public servants remain focused on serving the nation.

IPSM also aligns with the aspirations of the National Development Plan 2030, which envisions a professional and efficient public service committed to meeting the needs of South Africa’s citizens across all spheres of government.

By focusing on professionalism, accountability, and collaboration, Morolong reiterated that GCIS and other government bodies must continue to enhance their communication systems to better serve the public and uphold the principles of integrated service delivery.