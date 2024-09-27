Allahabad High Court Directs SOP Issuance for Medical Termination of Pregnancy

The Allahabad High Court has raised concerns about the inadequate knowledge among doctors in Uttar Pradesh regarding the proper procedures for medical termination of pregnancy. This issue surfaced during a petition hearing filed by a minor victim of a sexual offense and her family.

In response to the petitioners' request for pregnancy termination, the court ordered the formation of a Medical Board. The board's report stated that proceeding with or terminating the 29-week pregnancy would both adversely affect the victim's mental and physical health. Given the victim's and her family's desire for termination, the court allowed the writ petition.

Expressing its worry over multiple similar cases, the court highlighted deficiencies in awareness among district Chief Medical Officers and Medical Board members. To address this, the court directed the principal secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh, to disseminate a Standard Operating Procedure to ensure conformity with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, and associated regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)