Left Menu

UPDATE 2-US shelves Oregon offshore wind auction after protest from governor

The Biden administration on Friday canceled a planned auction of offshore wind development rights off the coast of Oregon after the state's governor said she did not support the sale.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2024 02:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 02:45 IST
UPDATE 2-US shelves Oregon offshore wind auction after protest from governor

The Biden administration on Friday canceled a planned auction of offshore wind development rights off the coast of Oregon after the state's governor said she did not support the sale. The announcement was a setback to U.S. President Joe Biden's vision to deploy turbines along every U.S. coastline as part of his efforts to fight climate change. It marked the second time this year that the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has shelved an offshore wind lease sale as the nascent industry struggles with high costs and supply chain challenges. The agency called off an auction in the Gulf of Mexico in July.

BOEM, a division of the Interior Department, in a press release cited a lack of interest from the offshore wind industry in the Oregon sale, which had been scheduled for Oct. 15. Though five companies had qualified to participate in the sale, just one expressed interest in bidding on the lease areas, BOEM said. Earlier on Friday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek sent a letter to BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein seeking a halt to offshore wind leasing off the Oregon coast. Two weeks earlier, a group of Oregon tribes sued BOEM in federal court to block the sale.

Kotek cited broad concerns from labor, fishing, conservation and renewable energy groups and said the state needed more time to complete an offshore wind "roadmap" process required by a state law passed earlier this year. "I remain convinced that offshore wind holds exciting promise to be part of our nation's clean energy future, but in Oregon, actions of significance must be done the Oregon way," Kotek said in the letter.

Also in the letter, Kotek said Oregon would withdraw from a federal, state and tribal task force set up to coordinate offshore wind planning in the state. BOEM would not comment on Kotek's letter.

Offshore wind opposition has grown more sophisticated

in the United States and beyond, with several active groups in Oregon. In its statement, BOEM said it had announced the Oregon sale after engagement with the Oregon Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force.

"BOEM will continue to collaborate with representatives from federal, state and local agencies and Tribal governments, to coordinate on potential leasing and support ongoing stakeholder engagement processes on broader offshore wind considerations, such as the state-led development of a strategic roadmap for offshore wind," the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024