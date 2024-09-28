Left Menu

Police Nab Duo for Illegally Transporting Bovine Animals in Thane

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have registered a case against two individuals for illegally cramming 24 bovine animals into a truck. The duo has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act following a tip-off and subsequent checkpoint operation in Ulhasnagar town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:10 IST
Maharashtra police have filed a case against two individuals for allegedly cramming 24 bovine animals into a truck and illegally transporting them in Thane district, an official announced on Saturday.

The action was taken in Ulhasnagar town on Thursday after a tip-off. Officers stopped a suspicious truck at a checkpoint near Birla Gate and discovered 24 domestic animals, including 14 buffaloes, crammed inside.

The accused, identified as Santosh Gaitadak (34) and Abdul Gani Baba Pathan (46), were subsequently booked under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, according to an official from the Ulhasnagar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

