Chief Election Commissioner Cracks Down on Fake News Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ordered a crackdown on fake news on social media in Maharashtra as the state gears up for assembly elections. Kumar, alongside fellow Election Commissioners, reviewed the poll preparedness, directed swift action against electoral offences, and ensured voter facilities at polling stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:08 IST
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday ordered a stringent crackdown on fake news circulating on social media platforms in Maharashtra, with assembly elections due later this year. Sources indicate that this directive aims to maintain the integrity and fairness of the upcoming polls.

During his visit to Mumbai, CEC Kumar, accompanied by fellow Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, inspected the poll preparedness of the state. He held discussions with district electoral officers, superintendents of police, municipal commissioners, and other senior government officials. Emphasis was placed on expediting investigations into electoral offences reported during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

The CEC underscored the importance of combating fake news and directed officials to respond swiftly to such issues. He also reviewed the Assured Minimum Facilities at polling stations, instructing officials to ensure proper management of voter queues, availability of essential amenities, and clear signages and directions for voters. The team also reviewed pending electoral offence-related FIRs and cases linked to election personnel, EVMs, and social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

