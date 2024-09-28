Left Menu

Security Tightened in Rawalpindi Ahead of Imran Khan's Peaceful PTI Protest

The Punjab government has intensified security in Rawalpindi ahead of a peaceful protest by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). The protest comes amid a ban on public gatherings and road closures. PTI leaders have urged supporters to overcome blockades and attend, as the government fears potential anti-state activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:33 IST
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

The Punjab government has enhanced security measures in Rawalpindi on Saturday, preparing for a "peaceful protest" by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

PTI founder Imran Khan had initially planned a rally in Liaquat Bagh park but changed the venue after being denied permission by the government, which instead allocated a location outside the city. Ahead of the protest, provincial officials banned public gatherings and shut down major roads leading to Rawalpindi.

In a video message, PTI Punjab acting president Hammad Azhar called for a massive yet peaceful political gathering at 2 PM, urging supporters to reach the new venue. This follows a recent incident in Lahore where police forcibly dispersed a PTI gathering that exceeded the permitted time.

The Punjab provincial government responded by banning all public gatherings in Rawalpindi and three other districts: Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock. Deputy commissioners requested the ban, and the Punjab Home Department enforced Section 144 in the Rawalpindi region, prohibiting all forms of gatherings and carrying of weapons due to fears of potential anti-state activities.

To enforce these measures, the government deployed paramilitary Rangers and police forces in Rawalpindi, the seat of Pakistan's powerful army. The troops, controlled by the federal Ministry of Interior, were stationed at the request of the Punjab Home Department. Major highways and intercity roads were also blocked to prevent local PTI workers from joining the protest.

Despite these restrictions, PTI leaders urged their supporters to overcome the blockades and attend the gathering. PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, in a video message, assured that supporters from Punjab's capital would lead the movement for judicial independence at Liaqat Bagh.

Liaquat Bagh holds historical and tragic significance in Pakistan's politics, having been the site of the assassinations of Prime Ministers Liaquat Ali Khan in 1951 and Benazir Bhutto in 2007. After a quiet period post-February 8 elections, PTI has ramped up activities, with today's protest being their third major event after rallies in Islamabad and Lahore. PTI leader Imran Khan, currently jailed, has been motivated by strong supporter turnouts to continue testing the waters with this protest.

The last major PTI protest on May 9, 2023, resulted in widespread violence, leading to ongoing legal repercussions for the party and its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

