Bomb Attacks Claim Six Lives in Somalia

At least six people lost their lives and ten others were injured on Saturday due to bomb explosions in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, and in a town within the Middle Shabelle region, according to police and witnesses.

The Mogadishu explosion involved a bomb-rigged car parked near the National Theatre, about one kilometer from the president's office. It detonated, causing five deaths and seven injuries, a policeman at the scene reported. The casualty figures were confirmed by another officer in the area.

In a separate incident, a bomb planted in a livestock market in Jowhar city killed one person and injured three civilians, Jowhar police commander Bashir Hassan announced during a press conference. Al Shabaab, known for its frequent orchestrations of bombings, has been fighting to overthrow Somalia's central government and impose its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

(With inputs from agencies.)