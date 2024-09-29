Controversy Erupts as Trinamool MLA Threatens Junior Doctors
Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir has threatened to gherao junior doctors of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital amid grievances about their protest actions. Kabir's comments follow tensions over safety and security conditions at hospitals, which have also prompted criticism from BJP leader Dilip Ghosh about the state government’s failure to address these issues.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has stirred controversy by threatening to gherao the junior doctors at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore.
Kabir, expressing his dissatisfaction with the attitudes of some junior doctors, stated, "They protest in air-conditioned rooms while the masses suffer on the streets." The Bharatpur MLA asserted he was unafraid of legal consequences and vowed to escalate his actions if jailed for his comments.
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized the Trinamool leaders for making inflammatory remarks that exacerbate the situation, noting that healthcare services are nearing collapse amid escalating tensions and insecurity among junior doctors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
