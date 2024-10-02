Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Tihar Jail Custodial Death Case

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to former deputy jail superintendent Narender Meena in connection with the death of gangster Ankit Gujjar in Tihar Jail in 2021.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain dismissed Meena's bail plea, stating that the nature and gravity of the offences and the potential for Meena to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence did not justify releasing him on bail.

Ankit Gujjar, a 29-year-old undertrial, was found dead in his cell on August 4, 2021, with multiple injuries indicating custodial violence. Investigations by the CBI have implicated Meena and other jail officials, leading to charges under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)