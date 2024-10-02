Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Tihar Jail Custodial Death Case

The Delhi High Court refused bail to former jail official Narender Meena in the death case of undertrial Ankit Gujjar in Tihar Jail in 2021. The court cited the nature of the offences and the likelihood of witness tampering. Gujjar died of custodial violence, and the case is under CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:15 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Tihar Jail Custodial Death Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to former deputy jail superintendent Narender Meena in connection with the death of gangster Ankit Gujjar in Tihar Jail in 2021.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain dismissed Meena's bail plea, stating that the nature and gravity of the offences and the potential for Meena to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence did not justify releasing him on bail.

Ankit Gujjar, a 29-year-old undertrial, was found dead in his cell on August 4, 2021, with multiple injuries indicating custodial violence. Investigations by the CBI have implicated Meena and other jail officials, leading to charges under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024